June 27 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S plans to cut more than half of Credit Suisse's workforce starting next month as a result of the bank's takeover, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)

