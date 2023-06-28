News & Insights

UBS To Cut 35000 Jobs At Credit Suisse: Report

June 28, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - UBS Group (UBS) is planning to cut around 35000 Credit Suisse staff, according to a report published by Bloomberg. The job cut comes to more than half of Credit Suisse's workforce. Reports said the cuts will be in three rounds starting from the end of July. Final cuts might be in September and October.

UBS had completed the acquisition of its troubled rival Swiss multinational investment bank early this month.

Bankers, traders, and other support staff in various locations such as London, New York, and Asia might feel the heat of the job reduction.

