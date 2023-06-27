News & Insights

UBS to announce changes to third management level, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 27, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S will announce changes to its third level of management within the next 20 days, the Swiss bank's chief executive said at Point Zero Forum in Zurich on Tuesday.

Sergio Ermotti said the first two management levels at the bank have already been established and the upcoming announcements will give up to 1,500 employees clear responsibilities.

