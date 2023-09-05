UBS to absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S will absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering from September 18, further streaming its Global Markets Offering, the bank said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Credit Suisse will commence the process of terminating coverage on September 18, 2023," Credit Suisse's Research clients were told.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Miranda Murray)

