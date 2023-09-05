News & Insights

US Markets

UBS to absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

September 05, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S will absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering from September 18, further streaming its Global Markets Offering, the bank said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Credit Suisse will commence the process of terminating coverage on September 18, 2023," Credit Suisse's Research clients were told.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.