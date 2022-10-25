UBS third-quarter profit slides but beat expectations

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in third-quarter net profit on a decline in market activity, although it beat expectations due to a rise in client funds.

UBS results follow a mixed quarter for big U.S. banks, also marked by choppy capital markets and slowing economic growth that hit investment banking.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive and sustainable capital returns to shareholders," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.