UBS terminates loss protection agreement with Swiss government

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

August 11, 2023 — 12:57 am EDT

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S will not need to tap the Swiss government's 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) backstop agreed as part of the state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's biggest bank said on Friday.

"UBS Group AG Voluntarily Terminates Loss Protection Agreement and Public Liquidity Backstop Guaranteed by Swiss Government and Credit Suisse AG Fully Repaid ELA+ Loan," the bank said.

