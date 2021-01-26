UBS taps Boeckstiegel, Firmenich for board seats

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S will nominate Claudia Boeckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich for election to the board of directors at its next annual meeting, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

Boeckstiegel has been general counsel and member of the enlarged executive committee of Roche Holding AG since 2020.

Firmenich has been the chairman of Firmenich International SA, the world’s largest privately owned perfume and taste company, since 2016.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

