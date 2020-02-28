UBS tamps back CEO pay after French court blow, earnings miss

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti cashed in less money in 2019 as the bank made pay concessions related to a French tax case and missed earnings goals during his last full year as CEO.

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti cashed in less money in 2019 as the bank made pay concessions related to a French tax case and missed earnings goals during his last full year as CEO.

Ermotti, who is due to be replaced by ING INGA.AS head Ralph Hamers in November, was awarded a total 12.5 million Swiss francs ($12.8 million) in salary and bonus for 2019, down from 14.1 million francs the year before, the Swiss bank's annual report showed on Friday.

UBS unveiled an amended executive bonus system, incorporating metrics related to the French tax case which last year sparked shareholder ire, as well as shareholder and capital returns.

($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters