UBS still hiring and in growth mode - CEO Ralph Hamers

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S is hiring with the Swiss bank in "growth mode," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill," he told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill)

