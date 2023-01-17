US Markets

UBS still hiring and in growth mode - CEO Ralph Hamers

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 17, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S is hiring with the Swiss bank in "growth mode," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill," he told CNBC in an interview.

