UBS starts selling first AT1 bonds since Credit Suisse takeover

ZURICH Nov 8 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S started selling Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds on Wednesday for the first time since it took over Credit Suisse, a key milestone after the merger rocked the market for risky bank debt in March.

The shotgun merger between the two banks had seen Credit Suisse's $17 billion of AT1 bonds wiped out. And the AT1 rout that followed raised concern about the future of an asset introduced after the 2008 financial crisis to act as shock absorbers if bank capital levels fell below a certain threshold.

UBS's new AT1 bonds, non-call 5-year and non-call 10-year U.S. dollar securities, offer a yield of around 10% and 10.125% respectively, LSEG capital markets news service IFR reported.

UBS said it would provide additional information when the offering was completed.

The Swiss bank's newest bonds are the first AT1 instruments issued by the bank with an equity-conversion feature if it breaches a certain common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a measure of bank capital, or if a "viability event" occurs, ratings agency S&P said in a note.

S&P rated the new AT1 bonds 'BB.'

The equity-conversion feature is subject to annual general meeting (AGM) approval.

The wipeout of Credit Suisse AT1s in March spurned a number of claims against Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA, which inverted the long-established seniority of bondholders over shareholders over the assets of a company in distress.

That dented sentiment in the key market for bank bonds and prompted regulators in Europe and Asia to reassure investors over the seniority of bondholders.

European banks have resumed fundraising in the AT1 market since but a UBS deal has been long awaited as a next step for the market's recovery.

Switzerland's largest bank also said on Wednesday it intends to redeem the total outstanding a 700 million Singapore dollar AT1 instrument on November 28.

UBS shares were last down 0.3%, while the broader Swiss market was just 0.1% lower.

