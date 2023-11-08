News & Insights

UBS starts selling first AT1 bonds since Credit Suisse takeover

November 08, 2023 — 03:56 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli and Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - UBS started selling Additional Tier 1 bonds for the first time since it took over Credit Suisse on Wednesday, a key milestone after the merger rocked the market for risky bank debt in March.

UBS's new AT1 bonds, non-call 5-year and non-call 10-year U.S. dollar offerings, are offering a yield of around 10% and 10.125% respectively, LSEG capital markets news service IFR reported.

UBS said it would provide additional information when the offering is complete UBSG.S.

The shotgun merger between the two banks had seen Credit Suisse's $17 billion of AT1 bonds wiped out. An AT1 rout that followed had raised concern about the future of an asset introduced after the 2008 financial crisis to act as shock absorbers if bank capital levels fell below a certain threshold.

European banks have resumed fundraising in the AT1 market since but a UBS deal has been long awaited as a next step for the market's recovery.

