UBS Spots Big EM Opportunities

July 29, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

In 2024, emerging-market investments face a challenging environment due to high interest rates, elections, and strict regulations. However, optimism exists for both fixed income and equities. 

 

Higher-rated countries with strong external credit positions are less affected by rising rates, and better policymaking enhances stability. China's economic impact on commodity prices remains significant, while India's growth prospects are strong. 

 

South Korea's undervalued market may benefit from policy changes, and exposure to semiconductors and AI in regions like Korea, Taiwan, and China offers additional opportunities.

Finsum: Also keep a role on political stabilization which seems to be trending positive for a number of EMs.

