UBS slashes oil price, demand forecasts on mounting stocks

March 23 (Reuters) - UBS cut on Monday its oil price outlook and forecast global demand to fall by 5-10 million barrels per day year-on-year in March, as the coronavirus stalls global supply chains and fuels a supply glut sparked by the breakdown of an OPEC+ output deal.

"Demand has cratered due to COVID-19-driven mobility restrictions, while supply is in the process of flooding the market following the break-up of the OPEC+ production cut deal. This will likely result in a massive oil inventory build," the Swiss investment bank said in a note.

UBS slashed its end-June Brent LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 price outlook to $20 per barrel (bbl), from $30/bbl and $28/bbl respectively.

The bank also trimmed its price forecast for the of September and end-December.

Oil prices have dropped 60% so far this year as the virus spread and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said in early March they would raise production following the collapse of a three-year pact between them and other major oil producers - a grouping known as OPEC+ - to curb supply.

"With OPEC+ currently unwilling to get back together and demand losses becoming visible, oil prices likely need to trade lower into the cash cost curve to trigger production shut-ins," the bank said.

The bank also estimated full-year oil demand to fall by 2.5–3 million barrels per day year-on-year in 2020 and global on-land available storage capacity to be around 900 million barrels.

It joins other banks, including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, in cutting their demand and oil price forecasts for 2020.

Brent crude prices extended falls on Monday amid more action by governments to contain the global virus outbreak that has slashed the demand outlook for oil and threatened a worldwide economic contraction. O/R

The virus has infected more than 337,500 people globally and has led to national lockdowns and forced many central banks to providing stimulus to their virus-hit economies.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2732; Reuters Messaging: sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.