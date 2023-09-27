UBS shares briefly halted on report of growing U.S. probe over Russian sanctions

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in UBS UBSG.S shares was briefly halted on Wednesday, after Bloomberg reported the Swiss bank and defunct rival Credit Suisse face a growing U.S. probe over alleged Russian sanctions evasion.

UBS shares dropped as much as 7.9% by 1049 GMT, before being halted. Trading was reinstated at 1054 GMT and shares regained some ground, last down 4.2%.

A broader index of European banks .SX7P was flat on the day%.

UBS shares are still up by nearly 50% since the four-month lows hit in late March, as it kicked off its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, and are trading near their highest in 15 years.

UBS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano in London and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

