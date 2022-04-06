UBS shareholders back bank's climate roadmap

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S shareholders on Wednesday approved the bank's climate roadmap, after its first-ever such vote faced pushback from several investors and climate campaigners as not going far enough.

In all 77.74% of shareholder votes backed Switzerland's biggest bank's climate proposal setting interim targets to progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.

The approval rate was the lowest of any of the proposals put to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.