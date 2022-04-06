UBS shareholders back bank's climate roadmap

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS shareholders on Wednesday approved the bank's climate roadmap, after its first-ever such vote faced pushback from several investors and climate campaigners as not going far enough.

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S shareholders on Wednesday approved the bank's climate roadmap, after its first-ever such vote faced pushback from several investors and climate campaigners as not going far enough.

In all 77.74% of shareholder votes backed Switzerland's biggest bank's climate proposal setting interim targets to progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.

The approval rate was the lowest of any of the proposals put to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters