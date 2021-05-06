UBS sells stake in CFC to Deutsche Boerse for 390 mln Sfr

World Markets

UBS Group has agreed to sell its remaining 48.8% stake in Clearstream Fund Centre (CFC) to Deutsche Boerse AG for approximately 390 million Swiss francs ($427 million), the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

"The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to complete in June 2021. UBS expects to recognize a post-tax gain of approximately $35 million and CET1 capital increase of approximately $400 million in the second quarter of 2021," it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9139 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

