UBS sells stake in CFC to Deutsche Boerse for 390 mln Sfr

ZURICH, May 6 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S has agreed to sell its remaining 48.8% stake in Clearstream Fund Centre (CFC) to Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE for approximately 390 million Swiss francs ($427 million), the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

"The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to complete in June 2021. UBS expects to recognize a post-tax gain of approximately $35 million and CET1 capital increase of approximately $400 million in the second quarter of 2021," it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9139 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.