UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S is seeing positive flows of client funds this quarter, Iqbal Khan, the co-head of its wealth management business, told the BofA Global Research financials conference on Tuesday.

