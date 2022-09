Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S and automated wealth management provider Wealthfront said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate their $1.4 billion deal, as part of which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas Inc.

