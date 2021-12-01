UBS says Sarah Youngwood to succeed Kirt Gardner as Group CFO

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has appointed Sarah Youngwood as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective from May, following current CFO Kirt Gardner's decision to step down from his role, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

Youngwood has been Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase's Consumer & Community Banking line of business since 2016, UBS said in a statement. She will also join UBS's executive board from March, it added.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by John Revill)

