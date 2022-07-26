UBS, retailers weigh on European stocks amid recession worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 26 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday as a slide in retailers and Swiss bank UBS offset a rally in oil stocks and Unilever, which rose after an upbeat sales forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.1% by 0722 GMT with broader sentiment remaining fragile on recession worries.

Russia is set to cut more gas supplies to Europe, while investors also brace for a possible interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Retail stocks .SXRP were the biggest decliners, down 2.3%, hit by a profit warning from top U.S. retailer Walmart Inc WMT.N, which cited surging prices for food and fuel affecting discretionary demand.

Europe's luxury stocks fell, with French liquor maker Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA losing 0.3% despite an earnings beat.

London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE outperformed, up 0.4% as prices of crude, base metals and iron ore rose, buoying miners and oil stocks. .L

The biggest boost came from a 2.2% jump in consumer company Unilever ULVR.L after it raised its full-year sales forecast.

Upbeat outlook from Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S saw its shares rise 3.3%.

Not all earnings were upbeat. Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S fell 5.7% on posting a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit, while web-cams maker Logitech International LOGN.S lost 3.7% after reporting a 38% fall in first-quarter adjusted profit.

