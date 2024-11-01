ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B, under UBS Group AG, has reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a net profit of $1.4 billion and a 9% increase in year-on-year underlying revenues. The company continues to integrate Credit Suisse successfully, enhancing its client offerings and leveraging AI technologies like Microsoft Copilot to boost efficiency. UBS remains committed to long-term growth, maintaining a robust capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.3%, while focusing on sustainable growth and innovation.

