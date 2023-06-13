UBS Reiterates Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, UBS reiterated coverage of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistry Group is 925.87. The forecasts range from a low of 732.25 to a high of $1,239.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of 780.00.

The projected annual revenue for Vistry Group is 3,758MM, an increase of 37.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

Vistry Group Maintains 7.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistry Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTY is 2.33%, an increase of 86.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 458K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 15.88% over the last quarter.

MQRIX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 98.72% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 46.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 101.00% over the last quarter.

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 101K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 22.10% over the last quarter.

