UBS Reiterates Unilever PLC - Depositary Receipt (UL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Unilever PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:UL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unilever PLC - Depositary Receipt is $69.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.92 to a high of $83.24. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $63.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever PLC - Depositary Receipt is 65,175MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UL is 0.35%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.31% to 283,770K shares. The put/call ratio of UL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,730K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,100K shares , representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,589K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 11,590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,696K shares , representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 9,987K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 94.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 1,616.68% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 6,888K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.