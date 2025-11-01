UBS Reiterates Tate & Lyle (TATYF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Tate & Lyle (OTCPK:TATYF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.38% Upside

As of October 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tate & Lyle is $11.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.03 to a high of $12.54. The average price target represents an increase of 34.38% from its latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tate & Lyle is 2,048MM, an increase of 17.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tate & Lyle. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATYF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 46,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 5,743K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,257K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,376K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,641K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

