UBS Reiterates Tate & Lyle plc - Depositary Receipt (TATYY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Tate & Lyle plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TATYY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tate & Lyle plc - Depositary Receipt is $28.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.85 to a high of $40.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $34.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tate & Lyle plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,048MM, an increase of 17.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tate & Lyle plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATYY is 0.36%, an increase of 122.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 92.69% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 52.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATYY by 122.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 43.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATYY by 31.33% over the last quarter.

