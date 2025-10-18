UBS Reiterates Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt (RTO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RTO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt is $28.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.17 to a high of $38.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of $26.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt is 6,094MM, an increase of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.34%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 393,979K shares. The put/call ratio of RTO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 55,018K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,760K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 4.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 2.85% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 30,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,732K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 0.68% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 25,080K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 90.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 954.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,614K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 4.26% over the last quarter.

