UBS Reiterates Redrow (LSE:RDW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, UBS reiterated coverage of Redrow (LSE:RDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.64% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redrow is 613.24. The forecasts range from a low of 525.20 to a high of $703.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.64% from its latest reported closing price of 492.00.

The projected annual revenue for Redrow is 2,140MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

Redrow Maintains 6.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redrow. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 33,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,919K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,491K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,033K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 1.77% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 1,842K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 7.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 8.98% over the last quarter.

