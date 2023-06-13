UBS Reiterates Persimmon (LSE:PSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, UBS reiterated coverage of Persimmon (LSE:PSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Persimmon is 1,404.95. The forecasts range from a low of 1,069.59 to a high of $2,499.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1,220.50.

The projected annual revenue for Persimmon is 2,605MM, a decrease of 31.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

Persimmon Maintains 4.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Persimmon. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.17%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 50,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,527K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 4.46% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,310K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,193K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,439K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 1.02% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,058K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

