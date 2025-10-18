UBS Reiterates London Stock Exchange Group plc - Depositary Receipt (LNSTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of London Stock Exchange Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LNSTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for London Stock Exchange Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $43.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.03 to a high of $47.82. The average price target represents an increase of 42.45% from its latest reported closing price of $30.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for London Stock Exchange Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 8,593MM, a decrease of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in London Stock Exchange Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNSTY is 0.43%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.90% to 4,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAGL - Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF holds 3,068K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 60.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 82.91% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 9.75% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 12.20% over the last quarter.

