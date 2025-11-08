UBS Reiterates Land Securities Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (LDSCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Land Securities Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LDSCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Land Securities Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is $9.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.54 to a high of $11.17. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Land Securities Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is 621MM, a decrease of 26.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Land Securities Group Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDSCY is 0.01%, an increase of 26.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.42% to 247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDSCY by 60.92% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDSCY by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDSCY by 2,635.44% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

