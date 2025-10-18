UBS Reiterates InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (IHG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:IHG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is $123.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.40 to a high of $151.74. The average price target represents an increase of 2.51% from its latest reported closing price of $120.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is 2,778MM, a decrease of 45.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHG is 0.14%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 14,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,616K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 0.24% over the last quarter.

FIGFX - Fidelity International Growth Fund holds 1,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 76.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 498K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 78.39% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 468K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 88.19% over the last quarter.

