UBS Reiterates Experian plc - Depositary Receipt (EXPGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Experian plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EXPGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.21% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Experian plc - Depositary Receipt is $60.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.79 to a high of $77.16. The average price target represents an increase of 29.21% from its latest reported closing price of $46.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Experian plc - Depositary Receipt is 7,626MM, an increase of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Experian plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPGY is 0.30%, an increase of 24.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 2,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 156K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 103K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 6.35% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 9.45% over the last quarter.

