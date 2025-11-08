UBS Reiterates Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt (BURBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BURBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.26% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.14 to a high of $22.36. The average price target represents an increase of 34.26% from its latest reported closing price of $13.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,522MM, an increase of 43.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURBY is 0.04%, an increase of 46.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.29% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ironwood Investment Management holds 14K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

