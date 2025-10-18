UBS Reiterates Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt (BZLFY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS reiterated coverage of Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BZLFY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.75% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt is $18.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.98 to a high of $22.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 51.75% from its latest reported closing price of $37.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,819MM, an increase of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFY is 0.22%, an increase of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.10% to 383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 25.31% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

