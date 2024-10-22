UBS Reduces Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its voting rights in Spirent Communications PLC from 6.69% to 5.08%, crossing a crucial threshold that might interest investors in the telecommunications sector. This change, effective from October 18, 2024, could signal potential shifts in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

