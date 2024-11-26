UBS Reduces Stake in Renalytix PLC

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has reduced its holdings in Renalytix PLC, with its trading book falling below 5% of voting rights, thus exempting it from reporting obligations. This change, effective from November 22, 2024, reflects UBS’s strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor perceptions of Renalytix’s stock value. Investors should monitor these developments closely as they may influence the company’s market dynamics.
