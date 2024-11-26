News & Insights

Stocks

UBS Reduces Stake in Renalytix PLC

November 26, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renalytix AI (GB:RENX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

UBS Group AG has reduced its holdings in Renalytix PLC, with its trading book falling below 5% of voting rights, thus exempting it from reporting obligations. This change, effective from November 22, 2024, reflects UBS’s strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor perceptions of Renalytix’s stock value. Investors should monitor these developments closely as they may influence the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:RENX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.