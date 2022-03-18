UBS raises stake in China brokerage JV to 67% from 51%

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S has increased its stake in its Chinese securities joint venture to 67% from 51% as the Swiss bank seeks to bolster its foothold in the world's second-largest economy.

UBS acquired stakes of 14.01% and 1.99% in the venture from Guangdong Provincial Communications Group and China Energy Capital Holdings, respectively, the bank said in a statement on Friday, without disclosing the price of the share purchases.

