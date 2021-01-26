UBS Q4 profit jumps 137%

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S on Tuesday posted a 137% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager end 2020 on a high note.

Fourth-quarter net profit of $1.708 billion far outstripped median expectations for $966 million in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.

"Our strong 2020 results clearly demonstrate the true strength of our franchise," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said.

Hamers, the former CEO of ING INGA.AS, took over from long-time UBS boss Sergio Ermotti in November.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.