UBS Q4 Profit Down, Operating Income Rises; Plans Dividend, $5 Bln Share Buy Back - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.35 billion, down 17.6 percent from last year's $1.64 billion. Earnings per share were $0.38, lower than $0.44 a year ago.

Group profit before tax declined 13 percent from last year to $1.73 billion. Operating expenses increased 14 percent.

Operating income, however, grew 8 percent to $8.73 billion from prior year's $8.12 billion. Net interest income increased 9 percent to $1.77 billion.

Further, the company said it intends to propose a 2021 ordinary dividend of $0.50 per share, and to repurchase up to $5 billion of shares during 2022.

