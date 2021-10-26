UBS Q3 Profit, Operating Income Up; To Buy Back Up To $0.6 Bln Shares In Q4 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.28 billion, up 9 percent from last year's $2.01 billion. Earnings per share were $0.63, higher than $0.55 a year ago.

Profit before tax grew 11 percent from last year to $2.87 billion.

Operating income increased 2 percent to $9.13 billion from last year's $8.98 billion, while operating expenses decreased 1 percent.

Net interest income increased 4 percent to $1.69 billion.

Further, the company said it intends to repurchase up to $0.6 billion of shares during the fourth quarter.

The company will provide strategic update on February 1, 2022.

