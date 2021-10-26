UBS Q3 Profit, Operating Income Up; To Buy Back Up To $0.6 Bln Shares In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.28 billion, up 9 percent from last year's $2.01 billion. Earnings per share were $0.63, higher than $0.55 a year ago.

Profit before tax grew 11 percent from last year to $2.87 billion.

Operating income increased 2 percent to $9.13 billion from last year's $8.98 billion, while operating expenses decreased 1 percent.

Net interest income increased 4 percent to $1.69 billion.

Further, the company said it intends to repurchase up to $0.6 billion of shares during the fourth quarter.

The company will provide strategic update on February 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.