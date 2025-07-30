UBS Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Says Confident Of Targets

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its second quarter with higher revenues.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the company expects Global Wealth Management's net interest income or NII and Personal & Corporate Banking's NII in Swiss francs to be broadly stable. In US dollar terms, this translates to a sequential low single-digit percentage increase.

Further, the firm said it is confident in its ability to deliver on 2025 and 2026 financial targets.

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.40 billion, up 111 percent from last year's $1.14 billion. Earnings per share were $0.72, up from $0.34 a year ago.

Profit before tax was $2.19 billion and underlying profit before tax was $2.68 billion, a year-over-year growth of 49 percent and 30 percent respectively, driven by growth in core businesses.

Total revenues increased 2 percent to $12.11 billion from last year's $11.90 billion. On an underlying basis, revenues increased 4 percent to $11.55 billion. Underlying revenues from core businesses increased 8 percent.

