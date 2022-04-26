Markets
UBS Q1 Profit Climbs, Plans $5 Bln Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.14 billion, up 17 percent from last year's $1.35 billion.

Earnings per share were $0.61, higher than $0.49 a year ago.

Operating profit before tax climbed 19 percent from last year to $2.73 billion.

Operating income increased 8 percent to $9.36 billion from last year's $8.71 billion.

Further, the company said it intends to repurchase a total of around $5 billion of shares during 2022.

