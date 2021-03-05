UBS Publishes Annual Report; Net Profit To Shareholders At $6.56 Bln

Markets
(RTTNews) - UBS (UBS) presented the fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2020. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders for 2020 was $6.56 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.77. On 26 January 2021, the company reported an unaudited net profit of $6.63 billion for the fiscal year period.

The company has filed its Annual Report 2020 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F.

