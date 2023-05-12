UBS prioritises Credit Suisse investment bank integration, cost cuts- FT

May 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S has prioritised integrating Credit Suisse's investment bank and accelerating cost-cutting, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people involved in the planning.

Executives will move first on bringing the two investment banks together to "create clarity on day one" and avoiding "two people going out and calling institutions to sell the same products", the report said.

