UBS price target raised to CHF 34 from CHF 31 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Giulia Aurora Miotto raised the firm’s price target on UBS (UBS) to CHF 34 from CHF 31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UBS:
- Amazon Is Working On its Own AI Chips to Rival Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- UBS price target raised to CHF 27 from CHF 26 at Deutsche Bank
- Wall Street Is Pounding the Table on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock
- Is Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) Cash Pile the Perfect Hedge Against High Valuations?
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBY) Stock Falls as Wall Street Trims Price Targets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.