UBS price target raised to CHF 32 from CHF 30 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen raised the firm’s price target on UBS (UBS) to CHF 32 from CHF 30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.