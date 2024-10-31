UBS price target raised to CHF 32 from CHF 30 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen raised the firm’s price target on UBS (UBS) to CHF 32 from CHF 30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
