UBS predicts tricky start to 2024 for emerging market assets

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Analysts at investment bank UBS have predicted that emerging market (EM) assets are likely to have a difficult start to 2024 before picking up and finishing the year with respectable gains.

The Switzerland-based bank's outlook forecast that EM fixed income would return 8-10% next year, EM equities 6-8% and 1-3% for spot FX gains, with "most returns backloaded".

"With risk premia now highly compressed, we think even a mild U.S. recession can first see EM assets pull back. So be careful what you wish for," the bank's report said.

It added that weaker global growth was "certainly not being priced" by markets and that the bank's in-house EM risk appetite index had risen towards levels that historically only tended to be surpassed when global Purchasing Manager Index scores were significantly higher.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)

