UBS posts smaller-than-expected 5% rise in Q2 net profit

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S posted on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected 5% rise in net profit for the second quarter as revenues at its investment bank fell 14%.

Profit in the three months ended June was $2.108 billion. That compares with $2.006 billion a year earlier and lagged expectations for a 19.8% rise to $2.403 billion in a poll of 19 analysts compiled by the bank.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Tom Sims; Editing by Michael Shields)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.