US Markets

UBS plans to boost profitability, posts Q4 net profit fall

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS announced more ambitious profitability goals and a continued plan to pare back costs on Tuesday, while also reporting a 18% slide in fourth-quarter earnings.

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.Sannounced more ambitious profitability goals and a continued plan to pare back costs on Tuesday, while also reporting a 18% slide in fourth-quarter earnings.

In its first major strategic review since Chief Executive Ralph Hamers took the helm in November 2020, Switzerland's biggest bank said it wants to use technology to help it increase revenues and reach more customers in the years ahead, while also continuing to streamline its setupto bring costs down.

"UBS is in better shape than ever," Hamers said in a statement. "We're adapting our coverage models to deliver more digital and scalable advice as well as bespoke solutions."

Net profit or income attributable to shareholders for the quarter tumbled to $1.348 billion after the lender took a $740 million litigation provision for a French tax case. Bumper trading volumes led to a surge in earnings for the last three months of 2020.

That compares with a median estimate of $863 million in a poll of 23 analysts compiled by the bank.

UBS's full-year net profit of $7.457 billion outpaced the consensus expectation of $6.976 billion.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular