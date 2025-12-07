Markets
UBS Plans To Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide By 2027 : Report

December 07, 2025 — 09:18 pm EST

(RTTNews) - UBS is preparing for another major round of cost-cutting. As part of the integration of Credit Suisse, the bank will have to reduce thousands of jobs next year, Swiss paper SonntagsBlick reported on Sunday.

According to the report around 10,000 positions are expected to be eliminated by 2027, both in Switzerland and abroad.

The bank has not provided any official details regarding the downsizing plans.

